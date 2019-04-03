Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Faris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Faris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Faris

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my wife, Jeanne Faris.
Jeanne leaves behind husband, Dean Faris; brother, Bill Parker; sons, Bob and Don; daughter, Charity; grandchildren and friends who loved her. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jamie, and par-ents, Doug and Genevieve.
Dean was blessed to have his beloved Jeanne for 50 years. They have both lived in Lakeport
for 30 years, owned restaurants and other businesses.
Jeanne was involved with her family, enjoyed traveling and enjoyed life to the fullest.
The loss of my wife has no words but God has blessed me with the most wonderful and joyful memories that few have ever experienced and I will be forever grateful.
Sleep sweetly my beloved-until we meet again.
Funeral Services will be held on April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of the Lakes, 1625 N. High Street, Lakeport, CA 95453 (707) 263-0357
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Of The Lakes
Download Now