Jeanne Faris

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my wife, Jeanne Faris.

Jeanne leaves behind husband, Dean Faris; brother, Bill Parker; sons, Bob and Don; daughter, Charity; grandchildren and friends who loved her. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jamie, and par-ents, Doug and Genevieve.

Dean was blessed to have his beloved Jeanne for 50 years. They have both lived in Lakeport

for 30 years, owned restaurants and other businesses.

Jeanne was involved with her family, enjoyed traveling and enjoyed life to the fullest.

The loss of my wife has no words but God has blessed me with the most wonderful and joyful memories that few have ever experienced and I will be forever grateful.

Sleep sweetly my beloved-until we meet again.

Funeral Services will be held on April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of the Lakes, 1625 N. High Street, Lakeport, CA 95453 (707) 263-0357