|
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeport Elks Lodge
Jennifer Lynne Fletcher


1954 - 2019
Jennifer Lynne Fletcher

A loving Grandma, Mom, Wife and a true friend to all who knew her, Jennifer Lynne
Fletcher, 64, of Lakeport, CA, passed away on
September 8, 2019, after losing her courageous fight with cancer.
She was born on
November. 24, 1954, to Melvin and Betty Lilly. Jennifer married the love of her life, Craig Douglas Fletcher, on March 26, 1977, in California City, where they lived for 16 years. The couple moved to Lake County in 1987.
Jennifer worked for the California State Parks for 25 years. It was a job she truly enjoyed, though she had many other jobs. Her last one was as an in-home healthcare worker. She also had many hobbies -- baking, gardening and spending time with her grandkids. She loved the outdoors and trips to the coast and the redwoods.
She was the oldest of four siblings. She is leaving behind her husband, Craig; and her brothers, Chris Charles Lilly and John Casey Lilly; and her sister, Dolly Elizabeth Escobar. Jennifer had two children: David Allen Fletcher and Jamie Suzanne Roshaven, and son-in-law Dag Stuart Roshaven. Jennifer was very proud to have four grandchildren: Amanda Carly and Craig Joseph, from her son, David, and Aidan Craig and Bree Lynne, from her daughter, Jamie.
A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held on October 13, 2019, from 3 - 7 pm, at the Lakeport Elks Lodge.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 28, 2019
