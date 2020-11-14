JoAnn Deacon
Born on February 21, 1924, in Oakland, CA, JoAnn (Franzman) Deacon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She is held in loving memory by her children and their spouses, Cathy and Murray Pulse, Ron and Jenny Deacon, and Don and Saro Deacon; her grandchildren and their spouses, Zoe and Larry Richardson, Ariana and Dammeon Wills, Jody and Missy Pulse, and Jesse and Julie Pulse; great grandchildren, Bryce, Kiana, Samaya, Jazmyn, Treysen, Kate and Colin; and nieces and nephews, Jay, Marjean (Johnson), Lita Clapper and John, Clyde, and Ann (Munsey.)
JoAnn grew up in Oakland and learned to play the piano and cello. She was in her own band that played at school dances and on the Cal Band where she met her future husband.
On May 28, 1942, she married Lawrence Sheldon Deacon and after his discharge from the army settled in San Lorenzo, CA.
In the 50's JoAnn's father financed and the family built a summer home in the Terraces of Lakeport using adobe bricks made on her
husband's family farm in Scott's Valley. Many summers were spent here entertaining family and friends.
After her three children entered elementary school, she completed her credential in 1961 and started teaching First and Second Grade. JoAnn retired from teaching and moved to Lake County but continued to be active in education, volunteering in elementary classrooms, (including her daughter's class) and with the literacy program. She was also active in the retired teachers association whereas she received the State's prestigious Ruth Q. de Prida Award.
As an avid walker, she participated along with her daughter in 5K walking events and won many first place ribbons for her age class!
JoAnn and her husband enjoyed travels to
distant parts of the world, including China, Egypt, European countries, Africa, and more.
She saw many changes in her lifetime and adapted with humor, strength, and grace.
JoAnn will be lovingly remembered by many family, friends, and all the fine folks at Studebaker's coffee house where she could be found "holding court" weekday mornings!
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com
.