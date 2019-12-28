|
Joe Torrente Joe Torrente was generous and fun-loving, as well as an avid fisherman. We will treasure our memories of camping and fishing with Joe.
May 31, 1941 - December 18, 2019
A Celebration of Life will be held for Joe at the Live Oaks Senior Center, 12502 Foothill Blvd, Clearlake Oaks, Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2 - 4 p.m. Please help us celebrate Joe's life.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 28, 2019