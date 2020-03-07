|
John "Jack" Cady Jack passed away on February 27, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Scranton, PA, to Donald and Margaret Cady on January 22, 1934.
One of the things he was most proud of was serving in the United States Marine Corp, enlisting on his 17th birthday and retiring 20 years later as a 1st Sgt. He served during the Vietnam War being deployed many times, along with tours of duty in Taiwan and the Philippines, earning many meritorious medals along the way. After retirement he helped his father run the family ice business in the Bay Area for many years. When the business was sold, Jack moved his family to Clearlake where he was a bartender for several businesses in the area. He was known by many people for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. You never knew what he was going to say next! He was loved by many! Jack enjoyed salmon fishing, travel and his family.
Jack was predeceased by his first wife, Lela; his second wife, Yvonne; daughter, Debra; and son, Dale. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou, of 20 years; daughter, Cindy Holley of Artois; son, Richard Cady of Artois; stepdaughters, Lisa Fanti (Corey) of Reno, Deanna Miller (William) of Reno, and Lorrie Manning of Clearlake; stepson, Jason Edwards (Hope) of
Lower Lake; along with many
grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, 63 to be exact!
There will be a full Military with Honors Funeral with Honor Guards on March 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at the VFW in Clearlake. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at the B&B Lounge, Clearlake. Come share your stories!"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Services of Lake County.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 7, 2020