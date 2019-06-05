John Christopher Ritter

April 24, 1964 - May 26, 2019

John was kind, funny and gentle; the true definition of the word "gentleman." He had a love for life and found joy in beautiful, simple things such as a sunset, watching his garden grow, bird watching and nature. He enjoyed camping, hiking, being outdoors and helping others.

John was born in Huntington, New York, and spent his childhood and early adult years on Long Island. He despised the cold weather of New York and moved to Arizona in his early 20s, where he worked many years at Arizona State University. There he met his soon-to-be husband, Todd Metcalf, in 2005. From there, they moved to Eureka, California, and were legally married in 2007. While living in Eureka, John was employed at Mad River Hospital and later at St. Joseph Hospital. Always wanting to give back to the community, he also volunteered as a long-term care ombudsman in his spare time. In 2012, John and Todd moved to Lake County where John was immediately employed by Meadowood Nursing Center and worked there many years, where he was respected and loved. Recently, he worked for the Veteran's Administration clinic in Ukiah where again, was loved and respected by his peers.

He had a deadpan, dry, and sarcastic sense of humor with an amazing ability to make people laugh. He also found humor in himself and his actions; always humble, always real. He touched and was loved by so many.

He is survived by his husband, Todd Metcalf, and daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Justin Walloch of Chula Vista, along with John's eight brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life is being planned to be held August 17, 2019.