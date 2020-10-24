1/1
John J. Norton III
John J. Norton III

September 19, 2020, will be forever be a day of remembrance for the Norton family. On this day, sadly, John J. Norton III passed peacefully in his sleep, succumbing to the medical issues he had so bravely fought the last few years, and the sadness of losing his son, John J. Norton IV, on
September 11, 2020.
His loved ones left to carry on his memory are Lorrie, beloved spouse of 26 unforgettable years; beloved sister, Susan Comtois; brother, Paul Norton; John's other son, Ryan Villanueva; daughter,
Tammy Villanueva, and his treasured five grandchildren, Kyleigh, Lana, Jayden, Jordon, and Jack.
John J Norton III was a loving Husband,
Father, Brother, and Son. He was his siblings' fiercest protector as a young man. He has now found peace and is free of all the earthly problems. He will be forever missed, more than words can say.
A Celebration of Life will be held later when family and friends can rejoice together.
Care entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD311
707-263-5389 www.jonesmortuarylakeport.com/
www.facebook.com/jonesmortuarylakeport

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
115 S Main Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
707-263-5389
