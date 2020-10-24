John J. Norton III
September 19, 2020, will be forever be a day of remembrance for the Norton family. On this day, sadly, John J. Norton III passed peacefully in his sleep, succumbing to the medical issues he had so bravely fought the last few years, and the sadness of losing his son, John J. Norton IV, on
September 11, 2020.
His loved ones left to carry on his memory are Lorrie, beloved spouse of 26 unforgettable years; beloved sister, Susan Comtois; brother, Paul Norton; John's other son, Ryan Villanueva; daughter,
Tammy Villanueva, and his treasured five grandchildren, Kyleigh, Lana, Jayden, Jordon, and Jack.
John J Norton III was a loving Husband,
Father, Brother, and Son. He was his siblings' fiercest protector as a young man. He has now found peace and is free of all the earthly problems. He will be forever missed, more than words can say.
A Celebration of Life will be held later when family and friends can rejoice together.
