|
|
John Sisevich John Sisevich entered into eternal rest on
December 9, 2019, from a yearlong battle with cancer.
John was born in San Jose, California, the youngest of four children by the late John and Kate Sisevich who immigrated from Croatia. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Utess, and they had their daughter, Michelle.
John's father, moved the entire family to Upper Lake to farm Bartlett Pears. Tragically, John lost his beloved wife of nine years. Soon after, John met Rosalie Erickson, where he began his new blended family consisting of Mark, Michelle, Penny and Bruce. Together, he and his new bride had two sons, Mathew and Michael, and have been married for 54 years.
John's livelihood consisted of growing premium choice Lake County Bartlett pears for 20+ years. He developed a fire blight awareness and application service to local growers, for treatment and prevention of blight related diseases in their crops. He was then employed by Moyer Inc. and later Agro Tech as a PCA to pear growers in Lake County for 24 years. He transitioned from pears to Christmas trees, and built and ran the "Elk Mountain Christmas Tree Farm" for 30 years.
John's great love was his Catholic faith and devotion to the Catholic Church in his community, consisting of St. Mary's and Queen of the Rosary. His love for woodworking led him to build a Tabernacle, altar and numerous other pieces for these churches. He also volunteered for years on the annual Passion Play.
John's passions included fly fishing, fly tying, shooting, gunsmithing, hunting, archery, photography, gardening, woodworking, metalworking, farm label collecting, writing poetry, illustration with pen and ink, water coloring, book collecting and reading, and going to estate sales.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; daughters, Michelle (Richard) Joly and Penny (Charles) Lombardo; sons, Bruce Sisevich, and Michael Sisevich; grandchildren, Chas (Lauren) Lombardo, Kenneth Lombardo, Emily (Benjamin) Fox, and John Lombardo; great granddaughter, Sofia Lombardo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
John is preceded by his first born son,
Matthew; Rosalie's son, Mark Erickson; and his grandson from Michelle, Nicholas Eterovich. Also preceded by his parents, John and Kate Sisevich; brother, Peter; and sisters, Ann Kusalo and Helen Perusina.
Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Lakeport on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Grave committal will follow Mass at Upper Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 14, 2019