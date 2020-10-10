John Richard Simpson
John Richard Simpson (1935-2020), of Kelseyville, CA, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020, in Kelseyville.
Rich made the most of his time in life and was loved dearly by his friends and family.
Rich was born in Alturas, CA, and raised in Marysville, CA, where he met and married his wife of 67 years, Oleta Simpson. Rich and Oleta raised their children in Marysville before moving to Kelseyville 40 years ago.
While living in Marysville, Rich worked for Pacific Bell for 35 years. He was also the past master of Corinthian Lodge #9. His love of kids and sports led him to coach and manage for Marysville little league for several years where he had the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of many young men.
To stay busy after retirement, Rich ran his nursery selling beautiful flowers and vegetables. He was a very active member of the Kelseyville Presbyterian Church, especially involved with the food pantry.
Rich also had many hobbies outside his work for the church and his nursery. He loved to cook, watch sports, spend time with friends and family, and drive his RV to Yuma, AZ, in the winter. He also was an active member of the local state park in Kelseyville where he enjoyed talking with park attendees at the visitors' center and teaching them about the beautiful mountains that he called home.
Rich is survived by his wife of 67 years, Oleta; sons, Kevin and Ron; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his loyal canine companion Miss Boots. He is predeceased by sons, Michael and Rick, and daughter, Pamela Brocker.
Memorial donations in his memory may be given to Kelseyville Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity
.
Due to social distancing guidelines a celebration of life has been postponed and will be held once the family is allowed to host a gathering.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com
.