John William Roumiguiere John was born May 31, 1954, the second of 5 children born to Bob and Barbara Roumiguiere and spent most of his childhood in San Rafael.
May 31, 1954 - December 13,2019
In 1986 John's father, Bob, asked him to move to Lake County to develop the family vineyards; for the next 26 years John managed all 400 acres in Lakeport and Kelseyville.
John was one of the original board members of the Lake County Winegrape Commission, and was instrumental in marketing the Lake County region and raising the awareness of local winegrapes to surrounding counties. John also pioneered Vineyard development in the now famous Red Hills Appellation and the Roumiguieres sold to well-known wineries for many years.
As education and research Chair John spearheaded education programs for growers and donated blocks of the families' vineyards that were used for cutting edge research in conjunction with UC Cooperative Extension. The success of the Commission continues to this day.
After retiring from grape growing, John continued to use his many talents as vineyard consultant, contractor, and welder to Lake County friends and family members. John's friends will tell you that there never was a time, when you called Johnny that he wasn't there to help you get a tough job done. "Ask Johnny = he will know" was the well-worn phrase among his friends and colleagues - no matter what the job.
John's passions were riding his Harley, pitching horseshoes and entertaining his family and numerous friends at the Lake Ranch, where they spent summers camping and boating.
John passed away after suffering major cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Roumigiuere of Lakeport; his three children, Justin (Tausha), Joni, Jenna (Matt) and his two darling grandchildren who were the lights of his life - Alexa and Shayla Rose.
John was predeceased by his father, Robert Roumiguiere Sr. and mother-in-law, Patricia Hudson. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Roumiguiere of Marin; father-in-law, Robert Hudson from Crescent City; his four siblings, Robert Jr. (Dina), Lynn, Audrey (Dennis), Marc; his brother-in-law, Mike Hudson (Jo) and many loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held at the Lake County Fairgrounds in the Little Theatre Building on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to : and Disabled Veterans National Foundation: www.donate.dvnf.org.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 21, 2019