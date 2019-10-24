|
Johnny Lloyd Hamner Sr. Johnny Lloyd Hamner Sr. of Lakeport, CA, passed away on September 8, 2019, due to complications of heart surgery.
Johnny was born at the old hospital in Upper Lake on September 20, 1937, to the late Thomas and
Johnnie Cecil Hamner of Lakeport. He attended the Upper Lake School system and later in life was employed by the City of Lakeport for 27 years and retired in 2011.
To keep in shape Johnny faithfully walked through the town of Lakeport twice daily, always following the same 22 block path. He was a self-reliant, hard working man who stayed active with the local auto races as a driver in the early years and as flagman for the Lakeport Speedway during the 1960's and 1970's. His great-nephew, racer Kevin Sabol made a final memorial lap at the last race of the season this year in his honor. His love of vehicles was evident in his classic 1950 Ford pickup he named "Old Blue" he owned approximately 60 years and is still parked in his garage today.
Loving father of Johnny Jr (Tina) Hamner of Kelseyville, Naomi "Deon" Hamner of Lakeport, and Tracie Pettenger of Sacramento. Proud grandfather of Laura Pettenger, Sarah (Joe) Heaney, Ashley Dahlin, Sarah Aikin, James Aikin, and Kenny Karnes. Great-grandfather of J.J. Heaney and Aiden Williams and many nieces, nephews, relatives and lifelong friends including Alan Hyden and the late Rodney Saling.
Johnny was a gentle and kind man and yet a strong patriarch of his family. He was a man that will be deeply missed by us all.
A celebration of life will be held for Johnny on October 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. at a pot-luck picnic at the Lakeside County Park, 1985 Park Dr, Kelseyville, CA. Everyone is invited to join us as we share the many eventful moments and memories of his life. To sign in your favorite dish or for more information please contact Tracie at 916-539-8470.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 24, 2019