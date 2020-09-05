Joseph "Joe" Dennis McAuley
February 17, 1953 - August 22, 2020
Joe was a friend to all, and he was extremely; faithful to his friends, and family. He loved visiting and if it included sharing a beer, he called it bonding. He adored his grandchildren and any activities he could share with them, which over the years included horsey rides, nature hikes, miniature golfing, and on and on.
Joe was born in the Bay area and grew up on the grounds of San Quentin, his dad being one of the guards there, so he wasn't afraid of much. He was a laborer in the geothermal fields in Lake County for 20 years, and then he and his wife owned and operated Sandebeach Trailer Lodge in Lucerne for 25 years.
Joe was a humble and funny guy, and will be missed by family members and friends; his wife, Judi McAuley; sons, Ryan and Brenden McAuley and their families; brother, Dan and Margie McAuley and family; niece, Brenna McAuley and family; sister in law, Mandy Hofer and family; also loved and will be missed by his wife's family, Chris and Liz McVey and family, Angela and Keith
Austin and family, and Scott McVey and family.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com
