|
|
Joseph Raymond Fossa Joseph "Ray" Raymond Fossa was born in Salem, Massachusetts, on August 28, 1946, to
August 28, 1946 - August 1, 2019
Joseph "Bud" Elliot Fossa and Edith "Dee" Marion Fossa. They moved to San Francisco when Ray was 2 to start a better life with his older sister Shirley and younger brother
David. They then moved to Atherton for Ray's formative years where he attended Encinil Elementary school. The family then moved to Cupertino when he was 12 where he attended junior and Homestead high school.
Upon graduation Ray joined the US Navy in 1965. He served two tours in Vietnam as a SeaBee doing construction and transportation of materials. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home to Cupertino where he would meet his wife,
Kathie. After their marriage in December of 1971, they moved to the Russian River where he started work as a carpenter at the Geysers. His career there brought him to Kelseyville, by way of Cloverdale, where he would live out his days, in 1979. He rose from being a carpenter to being in charge of the Wildhorse Steamfield lease up
until its decommissioning in 2001.
Along the way he volunteered at the South Lake County fire district for 14 years, led numerous 4H groups, and was always helping his community. He was a loving husband and father to three very fortunate sons. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Earl Fossa.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie Fossa, his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremiah and Amanda Fossa, Danny and Trista Fossa, and Ryan and Promise Fossa; his sister, Shirley Huft; and six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 17, 2019