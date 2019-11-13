|
Joseph Raymond Pimentel Joey left us suddenly, unexpectedly. He was loved by many, especially his family. He is survived by his spouse, Shauna; his children, Joseph and Jason; his mother, Karen; his father, Joe; and extended family. A Memorial Service is scheduled at Nice Community Baptist Church in Nice on
April 2, 1990 - October 31, 2019
Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary (707)263-0357, 994-5611 visit:chapelofthelakes.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 13, 2019