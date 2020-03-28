|
|
Josephine Paula Volpe Josephine Paula Volpe passed away peacefully at the age of 82 surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was born in Brooklyn, New York, to James and Josephine Macagnone. She was one of four sisters, Roseanne, Josephine, Annette and
Diane. She graduated from Prospect Heights High School and studied fashion design in Manhattan. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Frank Volpe, whom she met at 16. They were married over 60 years, until Frank's death in 2015.
In 1973, Josephine and Frank moved their family from Long Island, NY, to San Jose, CA.
Josephine worked as a buyer for a tech company in the Silicon Valley until 1983 when they moved to Half Moon Bay, CA. Together, they ran their own company, Volpe and Sons
Construction, building and renovating beautiful homes in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Retirement was good to Josephine, as she spent it with her husband Frank in Lakeport, CA. They lived their dream on the lake, boating, visiting and making memories with their growing family, their four children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand-child. Josephine was a phenomenal seamstress, able to design clothes by altering patterns. She was also a fantastic cook and loved to garden, growing many of her own vegetables.
Josephine follows her husband, Frank, and daughter, Lisa, into God's Heaven. She is survived by her children, daughter, Valerie and husband Harold, son, Michael and wife Kim, son, Frank and wife Paula, and son-in-law Harold; her grandchildren, Shanon and wife Roberta, Paula and husband Johnny, Michelle, Lara, Paul, Ana, Monica, Sally, Cristina and Derek; her great-grandchildren, Brieana, Noah, Tyler, Jacob, Sophia, Phoenix,
Dylan and Mila; and her great-great-grandchild Dawson.
Josephine also leaves behind her loving family in Long Island, New York, her sister, Annette and husband, Biaggio, and her sister, Diane and husband Robert, as well as nieces and nephews,
Alicia, Andrea, Robert and Melissa and great-nieces and nephews Ashley, Analese, Lori, Alec and
Daniel.
Josephine will be missed but never forgotten. Her love will live on forever in those she loved.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes .com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 28, 2020