Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
Josephine Yeme Rodriguez


1927 - 2019
Josephine "Jo" Yeme Rodriguez

Josephine "Jo" Yeme Rodriguez was born June 27, 1927, in Monterey, CA, and passed away quietly in the care of a local care home, on October 22, 2019, at the ripe age of 92 years.
Jo and her husband, George Rodriguez, started County Sheetmetal Inc. in Campbell, CA. They raised their family of two daughters, Casilda "Cyl" Askins, and Georgina "Gina" Fisher, and their son, John
Rodriguez. After their retirement in the late '70s she and her family moved to Lakeport.
Throughout their retirement both Jo and George maintained operation of the Lakeport Food Cupboard, which helped to feed many Lake County residents. They were both active members of the post 2015, the Auxiliary and the Lakeport Lions Club for many years. Jo was also very active with the Lakeport Senior Activity Center, where you could find her at the front desk greeting you as you arrived for lunch; she also helped in the kitchen when needed.
Jo is predeceased by her loving husband, of 48 years, George Rodriguez; daughter, Gina Fisher; parents, Mary and John Yeme; and sisters, Katherine "Kitty" Johnson and Ida Huizenga. Jo is survived by son, John (Vicky) Rodriguez; daughter, Cyl Askins; son-in-law, Bud Fisher; sister, Theresa (John) Rotter; sister, Liz Berrocoso; eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a Graveside Funeral Service to follow at Hartley Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 26, 2019
