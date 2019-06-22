Juanita Elaine Deaton

Juanita Elaine Deaton, 84, passed away on May 4, 2019. She died in the manner in which she had lived, peacefully, gracefully and surrounded in love by those that adored her. Juanita was born in Los Angeles, California, on August 2, 1934, to Laura (Riley) and Carmelito

Perez. She was a loving wife to Delbert Levine Deaton, whom she married on August 3, 1956. They had three children, Daniel Deaton, Lisa (Deaton) Pendleton, and Laura (Deaton) Farbstein. Juanita is survived by her children, Lisa and Sean Pendleton, and Laura and Aron Farbstein. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Patricia and Craig Van Ert, Amber and Robert Hoke, Nicole and Jesse Weaver, Tyler Pendleton, Riley Pendleton, and Andrew and

Abigail Farbstein; as well as her great-grandchildren; Haley, Henry, Danica, Harrison, Jaxon and Harper. She was predeceased by her husband, Delbert Deaton (d. 4/16/13) and son, Daniel Deaton (d. 1/25/09).

While Juanita faced many challenges in her younger years, she developed incredible strength, courage and wisdom. She exemplified her love for all humanity in her gentle, loving, and healing ways. As one of the first to graduate from the Stanford University Physician Assistants program in 1980 and later earning an additional degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner, she had a long and prolific career in Lake County as a healthcare provider. Aside from being a consummate professional in the field, her warm, honest, and generous nature made her a counselor and friend to many in the community, as well.

To honor Juanita's beautiful existence, we welcome family and friends to join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Kelseyville Presbyterian Church (5340 3rd Street, Kelseyville, Ca 95451) from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Please come with photos, stories and loving memories to share. If you have questions please feel free to email her family at: [email protected] or [email protected] Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary