Judith Ann Dinsmore Judith Ann Dinsmore "Judy", age 77, of Lakeport, passed away January 18, 2020. Judy was born in San Francisco on December 18, 1942, where she graduated from George Washington High School. As a bank teller, she met husband Robert Dinsmore "Bob" and married January 29, 1962. The couple moved to Upper Lake, California, where they helped her parents run the beloved Red Barn Mini Ranch. Judy worked at Upper Lake Unified School District for 30 years, starting as a classroom aide and being promoted until retiring as financial manager. She loved spending time with her family, including two children and two grandchildren, lovingly referred to as "The Waltons". She enjoyed playing card games with her family and taking care of her many pets.
Judy is preceded by parents, Len and Lee
Jensen, brother-in-law, Pat Dore, and niece, Kimmie Dore. Judy is survived by her husband, Bob, of 58 years; her children, Ken Dinsmore (Kim) and Jen Hanson (Jeff); sister, Barbara Dore "Bobbie"; niece, Pam Dore; and two grandchildren, Allison and Nikki Hanson. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. In honor of
Judy's wishes no funeral service will be held, however, to remember Judy we encourage everyone to play a game with your family tonight after dinner. We could not imagine Judy any happier than knowing the town she cherished shared time together with laughter and love.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 24, 2020