Judith Elaine Anna Judith Elaine Anna, aged 73, died at her home in Hidden Valley Lake, California, in the morning hours of Christmas Eve from complications of Multiple Myeloma. Judith was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2010, but lived with this disease, undiagnosed, since 2005.
August 13, 1946 – December 24, 2019
Born to Carl William and Alice Louise Anna, who preceded her in death, Judith was a native of Long Beach, California. Judith, had a long career with the U.S. Postal Service beginning in Long Beach and then spent the final years of her career in Sonoma County, retiring after 36 years of service. Judith lived by and taught high standards of public service, taking pride in making sure each postal patron was treated with competence, cheerfulness, patience and respect.
Judith is survived by her husband, Tom
Benton; sisters, Mary Horoshevsky of Burbank, Isla Sanchez of Long Beach, Sara Anna of Santa Rosa and brother, Stephen Anna of Bellflower, California; as well as a large extended family, and her beloved dogs, Quincy and Iris.
At Judith's request no services were held.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 31, 2020