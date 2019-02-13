Judy Jefford

Judy Jefford, age 65, passed away with grace on January 25, 2019, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. She was born on May 8, 1953, in San Jose, CA, to Leland and Virginia Jefford. She spent her childhood and young adulthood in Sonoma and eventually moved to Lake County where much of her family had gravitated to in the mid 1970s. As her health declined in the last few years she fiercely struggled to stay independent for as long as possible, she eventually made the decision to move to Oregon where her niece, Rebekah, lovingly cared for her in her home.

Judy was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin, and niece to a large and vibrant Italian family where she stepped up to fill the role as matriarch and feed everyone amazing meals whether they were hungry or not!

Judy dedicated her life's work to the nursing profession since graduating LVN school over 30 years ago. Her passion for nursing and caring for others defined her extraordinary soul. The compassion and stellar care she provided to her residents proved as her legacy; when she wasn't caring for her residents, she was nurturing and caring for her family at home. A co-worker once said of Judy after witnessing her end of life care with a patient, "She didn't always let you see her heart, but when she did it was beautiful."

Judy is survived by her brother, Kevin (Debbe) Jefford; niece, Kirbie (Frank) Buccellato; niece,

Rebekah Jefford; nephew, Joseph Jefford; great-nephew, Maverick Buccellato; uncle, Vince (Maria) Scaglione; and many cherished cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Anthony and Christine Scaglione; parents, Leland and Virginia Jefford; and her beloved sister and best friend,

Karen Jefford.

A memorial service will take place Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Clearlake Adventist Church on Uhl Ave. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary