Kathy Sue Galyean born June 5, 1947. to parents Charlie and Cora Galyean, Oakland. California, passed in her sleep July 28, 2020.Kathy Warner/Brennan/Stuart was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stuart. She is survived by her son, Rocky Parker; grandson, Logan Parker; her sister, Jackie; and two nieces. She brought a great deal of joy to her son, Rocky, always supportive, always there for him and never short of good advice. InRocky's words, an awesome Mom.Kathy became aSister of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Lakeport in 1982, Delta Iota Tau Chapter. Kathy was a great friend to all her Delta Iota Tau Sisters, funny, full of life, a bright ray of sunshine and the ultimate accessorizor for all of us, the Queen of Bling, that was our Sister Kathy.During her many years in Lakeport she owned a Bible store for a while; went to work for the Lakeport Safeway store, finally retiring from there. During her tenure with Safeway, Kathy was in charge of hiring some who later became her Sisters in Delta Iota Tau and others who still work for Safeway. Kathy leaves behind many friends in Portland and Bend, Oregon; Yuma, Arizona, and Lakeport. A bright light in this world, missed by many.