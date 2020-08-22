1/1
Kathy Sue Galyean
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathy Sue Galyean

Kathy Sue Galyean born June 5, 1947. to parents Charlie and Cora Galyean, Oakland. California, passed in her sleep July 28, 2020.
Kathy Warner/Brennan/Stuart was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stuart. She is survived by her son, Rocky Parker; grandson, Logan Parker; her sister, Jackie; and two nieces. She brought a great deal of joy to her son, Rocky, always supportive, always there for him and never short of good advice. In
Rocky's words, an awesome Mom.
Kathy became a
Sister of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Lakeport in 1982, Delta Iota Tau Chapter. Kathy was a great friend to all her Delta Iota Tau Sisters, funny, full of life, a bright ray of sunshine and the ultimate accessorizor for all of us, the Queen of Bling, that was our Sister Kathy.
During her many years in Lakeport she owned a Bible store for a while; went to work for the Lakeport Safeway store, finally retiring from there. During her tenure with Safeway, Kathy was in charge of hiring some who later became her Sisters in Delta Iota Tau and others who still work for Safeway. Kathy leaves behind many friends in Portland and Bend, Oregon; Yuma, Arizona, and Lakeport. A bright light in this world, missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved