|
|
Keith Alan Kirsch On August 23, 2019, Keith Alan Kirsch passed away at the age of 69. He was born on December 12, 1949, to Ed and Doris Kirsch in Orange, New Jersey, who predeceased him. He leaves behind his true love, wife Janet of 37 years; the loves of his life daughter, Emily (m. Kent) and son, Alan; loving sister, Cheryl (m. Tom); brother, Mike; nephews, Michael (m. Katie, and new baby Emma), Eric and Andreas; and nieces, Kellie (m. Joe) and Sandra.
December 12, 1949 - August 23, 2019
He spent his early childhood in New Jersey, moving to Colorado and then on to California. He received his contractor's license and was a carpenter the majority of his working life. He built many homes and businesses in Lake, Sonoma, and Mendocino Counties, from community colleges, to banks, to restaurants, private homes, and to self-help/low-income owner/builder family homes.
He lived the last 30 years of his life in Lake County, and for the last three years he felt he had found the "best job" with the "best people" in his position as a building inspector for Lake County, utilizing his vast knowledge of many trades. He loved his job and looked forward to helping everyone he could with his positivity and guidance. He felt he really helped people get back into their homes after the devastating fires in Lake County.
Keith was a loving, kind, and caring man with a great sense of humor and many stories to share. His favorite place to be was at home with his family, pets, and garden. He loved working and puttering in his workshop, and was always improving the home he created. He enjoyed music, especially Alan's original compositions, and he was so proud of all of Emily's and Alan's accomplishments in life. He loved reading, watching movies, model railroading, the redwoods, wildflowers, Pacific Ocean, and seeing the annual Lake County fireworks. He was blessed with 30 years of best friendship with Nick Reid (m. Val), with whom he shared many carpentry and life adventures. Keith will be dearly missed and loved by all who were blessed to know him, always.
Donations in his honor can be made to the .
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 28, 2019