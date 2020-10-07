1/1
Keith Leffler
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith Leffler

It is with great sadness we would like to announce the passing of my father, Keith Leffler. Keith was born in Long Beach, California, on January 28, 1958, to parents Sidney and Jacquelyn Leffler. The family had vacationed in beautiful Lake County and decided it was best to relocate to Clearlake Oaks where he lived the majority of his life. He loved his community and dedicated his life to serving it. In 1976 he joined the Clearlake Oaks Fire department as a volunteer and ended his career as an engineer/boat operator with the Northshore Fire Department. He always had a smile on his face whether it be down at the annual catfish derby shucking oysters or passing out presents at the kids Christmas party. Keith had a short but memorable career with CDF now known as Calfire as a dozer operator/captain. He was one of the best dozer operators around and excelled in his career as a heavy equipment operator. Keith had the biggest heart in the world and would do anything for anybody. He was a great role model and an inspiration to many.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Andrea and Jackquelyn Leffler; Son in law, Justin Loustalot; mother of his children, Renee M. Leffler; Uncle, Jake Rose; Aunt, Martha Rose; cousins, Peggy, Cindy, Lorna, Sara, Pam, and Charlie.
Memorial services will be held on January 30, 2021. He will receive a fireman's salute at the Clearlake Oaks Fire Department followed by the memorial at the Clearlake Oaks Moose Lodge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved