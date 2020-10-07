Keith Leffler



It is with great sadness we would like to announce the passing of my father, Keith Leffler. Keith was born in Long Beach, California, on January 28, 1958, to parents Sidney and Jacquelyn Leffler. The family had vacationed in beautiful Lake County and decided it was best to relocate to Clearlake Oaks where he lived the majority of his life. He loved his community and dedicated his life to serving it. In 1976 he joined the Clearlake Oaks Fire department as a volunteer and ended his career as an engineer/boat operator with the Northshore Fire Department. He always had a smile on his face whether it be down at the annual catfish derby shucking oysters or passing out presents at the kids Christmas party. Keith had a short but memorable career with CDF now known as Calfire as a dozer operator/captain. He was one of the best dozer operators around and excelled in his career as a heavy equipment operator. Keith had the biggest heart in the world and would do anything for anybody. He was a great role model and an inspiration to many.He is survived by his beloved daughters, Andrea and Jackquelyn Leffler; Son in law, Justin Loustalot; mother of his children, Renee M. Leffler; Uncle, Jake Rose; Aunt, Martha Rose; cousins, Peggy, Cindy, Lorna, Sara, Pam, and Charlie.Memorial services will be held on January 30, 2021. He will receive a fireman's salute at the Clearlake Oaks Fire Department followed by the memorial at the Clearlake Oaks Moose Lodge.