Kelly Lynn Lewis passed away surrounded by love on September 8, 2020. As an organ and tissue donor, she was able to give a second chance at life to several people and enhance the life of numerous others. She was born in Ukiah, June 4, 1961, but lived in Healdsburg from three days old until 1984. She graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1979. She was a resident of Lake County from 1984 until her passing.Kelly loved gardening, but despite her best efforts, was completely terrible at it. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick with a smile and had an infectious laugh. She also loved reading, animals, people, traveling and the ocean. She is preceded in death by her dad, Bob. She is survived by her mom, Diane; siblings, Rob (Beth) and Jacquie (Joseph); children, Amy (Dave), Tess (Joe), and Kristy (Josh); and her grandchildren, Devon, Ari, Tara and Jackson.Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA or adopting a pet from a shelter.