1/1
Kelly Lynn Lewis
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kelly Lynn Lewis

Kelly Lynn Lewis passed away surrounded by love on September 8, 2020. As an organ and tissue donor, she was able to give a second chance at life to several people and enhance the life of numerous others. She was born in Ukiah, June 4, 1961, but lived in Healdsburg from three days old until 1984. She graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1979. She was a resident of Lake County from 1984 until her passing.
Kelly loved gardening, but despite her best efforts, was completely terrible at it. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick with a smile and had an infectious laugh. She also loved reading, animals, people, traveling and the ocean. She is preceded in death by her dad, Bob. She is survived by her mom, Diane; siblings, Rob (Beth) and Jacquie (Joseph); children, Amy (Dave), Tess (Joe), and Kristy (Josh); and her grandchildren, Devon, Ari, Tara and Jackson.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA or adopting a pet from a shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved