Kenneth L. Wicks Sr.
June 26, 1932 - June 17, 2020
Neumann (Paul) and Mary Smith (Uel); nieces and nephews, Jim Buffum (Lori), Nancy Anderson (Ken), Lynn
Jorgenson, Ken Jorgenson, Susan Wood (Scott),
Diane Mack (Doyle), Rose Zavala (Joaquin),
Vernon (Dee) Moreno, Felipe Moreno, Gloria Arias; and his grandchildren, Jeremy W., Christina N., and Greg N.
Ken was born and raised in Kelseyville and was proud to call Lake County his home. As a young man, he had a curious spirit which led him to become a craftsman of many disciplines. He learned mechanics from his father (Wicks Garage, Kelseyville) which he eventually used as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War. When his service time was over, he returned to Lake County to tend to his family and eventually start one of his own.
Early on Ken took up an interest in surveying and civil engineering, which led him into a 35 year career; 26 of them were spent with the County of Lake. He was proud of his profession. Like many others who contributed to Public Works during those years, you can find his work throughout the County in almost every town, subdivision, street and bridge or capital project. He believed that Lake County deserved the best possible services, so he strived to give it his best every day when he walked into the courthouse.
As an avid outdoorsman, Ken loved the variety of activities that Lake County provided. Whether it was sailing on the lake, fishing for trout, hunting game, playing golf, gardening or spending time with his family, Ken always remarked on how great it was to live in a place where a person could "stretch out and enjoy the land."
Of his many talents, one attribute rises to the top. Ken had the remarkable ability to design and build practically anything he set his mind to. Whether it was mechanics, construction, boat-building, fly-tying, rod-gun and bow construction, leather work, minor blacksmithing, husbandry or other such hobbies he had an interest in, he had the capability of learning and producing almost everything. For fun, he would occasionally tear apart a pocket watch and rebuild it much like 3D
puzzles just because he was fascinated by the complexities. Amazing.
Ken now enjoys the amenities of another great outdoors, and we rejoice in his peace. He was a wonderful person and his presence will be greatly missed. We love him very much and we feel blessed for having him as part of our family.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.