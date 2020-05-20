Kenneth Sylar
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Sylva
Kenneth Sylva, 62, of Lakeport, CA, passed away May 11, 2020. Born to Frank and Marie on July 10, 1957. Kenneth was a Lake County resident for 42 years. He leaves behind Debby Sylva; sons and daughter, Justin, Becky, and Joe; grandchildren, Aubrey, Noah, Naomi, Alayna, and Jade.
Care and Arrangements entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD311. www.jonesmortuarylakeport.com 707-263-5389


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
115 S Main Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
707-263-5389
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved