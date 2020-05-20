Kenneth Sylva
Kenneth Sylva, 62, of Lakeport, CA, passed away May 11, 2020. Born to Frank and Marie on July 10, 1957. Kenneth was a Lake County resident for 42 years. He leaves behind Debby Sylva; sons and daughter, Justin, Becky, and Joe; grandchildren, Aubrey, Noah, Naomi, Alayna, and Jade.
Care and Arrangements entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD311. www.jonesmortuarylakeport.com 707-263-5389
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 20, 2020.