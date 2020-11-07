Kenneth W. McNeill



passed away in Everett, WA on October 9, 2020 at the age of 48. Kenny was a much loved accomplished man. He was a stand out basketball player at Clear Lake High School, a computer genius, and a successful business man. Although, Kenny's career had him traveling all over the world, his favorite place to be was home with his family. He leaves behind his cherished children Alicia Cruttenden (Jason), Justin, Brandon, Makenzie and Hannah. He was a super supportive father who truly was adored by each of them. Kenny will be especially missed by his mother Lynda Leonard, his brother Brian (Laura) who shared his passion for the Dallas Cowboys and his baby sister Lisa (Tom). He was predeceased by his father Ted McNeill. He also leaves behind his faithful companion, his dog Jodie. He was the loving nephew of Bob & Nancy McNeill. He is survived by his wife Becky McNeill of Kelseyville.. Honoring Kenny's enjoyment of simple pleasures, beer and pizza will be served at a private family get together. Donations to United Christian Parish.