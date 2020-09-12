Kerry Buckman
Kerry passed away on September 5, 2020, residing in Nice, California.
Kerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father. He loved riding motorcycles, reading, woodworking, jewelry, and leather working, cave exploring and also loved conversing with people as he was a very compassionate, outgoing person.
Kerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Buckman; children, Aaron Buckman, Samantha Spell, Pamela Kendall and Theresa Holland; grandchildren, Alexandra Barber, Brandon Spell,
Madison Spell, Trevor Buckman, Nicholle Goeken, Krystal Holland, Laci Lopez, and Chanc Holland; great grandchildren, Korbin Humphrys, Kayli Kim, Korbin McCanless, Jaecee Goeken, Austin Holland, Jasper Goeken, Aiva Morris, Zaeden Goeken, Maddison Holland and Taliya Cobera; uncles, Kenny Burruss, Russ Stevens and families; many cousins, and best friend, Pablo Avalos.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary visit chapelofthelakes.com
, or call 707-263-0357 or 994-5611