|
|
LaDonna Dee Hart LaDonna "Dee" Hart quietly passed away on 4/22/2019. She is a woman who truly made a difference in the lives of many. She was known for dressing children and brides for many years. LaDonna is survived by three children, five grandchildren and many others that love her very much. She passed from complications of long standing lung disease. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 61, Clearlake, CA 95422.
1941-2019
A celebration of her life potluck will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the American Legion on Austin Rd in Clearlake CA. Starts at 12 noon.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 2, 2019