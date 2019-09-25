|
Larissa Idelle Meacham On August 20, 2019, Larissa Idelle Meacham, 42, a spirited and adventurous soul who loved her family immensely, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Larissa was born on September 27, 1976, in Napa, California. She grew up in Napa and in the Orlando, Florida, area, where she graduated high school.
Middletown was her home for the last two decades.
Larissa is preceded in death by her mother, Sheila Buchanan. Her spirit is carried on by her two daughters, Alisa Burris and Amber Burris, her beloved grandson, Mason Simon, and her long-time friend, Ivan Knight, all from Middletown; her sister,
Andrea Hardin of Clearlake; brothers, Billy Seal (Elsa) and Artimus Seal (Katie) of Napa;
parents, Steve and Nancy Meacham of Pope
Valley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Larissa had a crazy sense of humor, grinning constantly as a curly-haired child, adventurous as an adult. As a child she was in Brownies and was on a softball team. She loved camping and family time, collecting stones of unusual shapes, time at the creek during summer, going to the beach with her kids and more recently, gardening. She loved motorcycle rides, drag races and recently traveling with her father, Steve, she went mushing and tandem skydiving. On a recent cruise she enjoyed snorkeling in Cozumel, visited a Jamaican family and went parasailing at the Cayman Islands. She never missed an opportunity to enjoy a thrill.
Larissa was always proud of the achievements of her daughters. She and her grandson, Mason, enjoyed playing and cherished their time together. Larissa loved clowns and had a large collection!
Larissa was thankful to her family who helped her through her treatments. She fought hard. One of the most memorable, loving thanks that anyone was lucky enough to receive was a hug from
Larissa. A hug from Larissa was passionate and warm, she enveloped you as her body would mesh and mold itself warmly to yours, an exchange of such good energy and sense of one being, together with her. Anyone blessed with a
Larissa hug knows this was her most wonderful extension of herself and most remembered engagement with her.
A celebration of Larissa's life will be held on September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Middletown Community United Methodist Church, 15833 Armstrong Street, Middletown.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 25, 2019