Larry Durnil


1946 - 2019
Larry Durnil

Our family regrets to inform you of the passing of Larry Durnil on December 3rd, 2019, following a two year battle with
cancer.
Larry was born in Santa Ana, California, on December 18, 1946. He was raised in Southern California where he enjoyed hot rodding as a teenager and was a member of the hot rod club called the Hunters.
As a young man Larry served in the United States Army with the First Cavalry Division. He was a highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and proud of his service.
Larry worked as a lumber mill manager for most of his career. Over his career Larry ran several lumber mills throughout California and even one in Ensenada, Mexico. He retired as the plant manager of True Guard in Ukiah, California.
Larry resided in Lakeport, California, where he was active in the community. Still a hot rodder, he was a member and president of the local club, Corvettes of Lake County. He enjoyed watching and playing sports including football, ocean fishing, and golf. Larry was happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends or racing his Corvette.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Holly Masterson; son, Randy Durnil; daughter in law, Carol Sullivan; and grandsons, RJ Honer, Thomas Durnil, Bruce Masterson and William Durnil. We thank everyone in the community for their thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 7, 2019
