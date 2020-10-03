Larry Eugene White



Larry Eugene White of Lakeport, CA., joined our lord on September 27, 2020.He entered this world on September 23, 1953, at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA, to parents, Donald and Arlene White. Larry grew up in Dublin, CA, where he was an active young man, participating in, and excelling at baseball also in the Boy Scouts of America.After graduating from Dublin High School on June 16, 1971, Larry joined the United States Navy, the day after his 18th birthday. He proudly served on the USS Hancock in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War.Following his Honorable Discharge, Larry discovered he had the "gift of gab" and really enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. He found his charisma was well suited in the sales world where he got to meet, greet, and shake hands with countless people for the better part of thirty years. During this time, Larry fathered three boys, Richard, Jonathan, and Brett; all of whom he loved dearly and would often share stories of with anyone who would listen.Larry retired from the sales world in 2003. After a brief time enjoying retirement, he found a new calling. He began working for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, where he assisted fellow US Veterans by transporting those in need to necessary appointments. Larry again retired, this time for good in early 2018 and on April 27th of the same year, Larry married the love of his life, Gail, in a small ceremony at Grace Church surrounded by their immensely proud children, family, and friends.Larry and Gail loved to travel and, on a whim, would jump in the car and go exploring. He loved his trips to the California and Oregon coasts with Gail.Larry's memory lives on with his loving wife, Gail; his brothers, Richard and Steven; sister, Connie; his sons, Richard, Jonathan, and Brett; and four grandsons, Jonathan, Troy, Carson, and Dean White.He is a man who lived his life. Although he is no longer with us, his inspiration will live on.Care entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD 311, 115 S. Main St., Lakeport, CA 95453 707-263-5389