Larry Wayne Smith On November 28, 2019, our beloved Larry Wayne Smith entered into Peace.
October 27, 1949 - November 28, 2019
He was born to Bill and Geraldine Smith in
Bakersfield, CA. He was raised in Ukiah, CA. He served in the Air Force and fought for our country in the Vietnam War.
He loved to dance, fish, and watch westerns. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Joy Smith, and later, his partner in life,
Betty O'Quinn. He is survived by his son, Clayton Smith; grandsons, Ethan and Nathan; grand-daughters, Lexxus and Sky; two great-granddaughters; his siblings, Jerry, Gail, Sharon, and Karen; many nieces and nephews, and even a great-great!
Larry's #1 rule was to "Be Good!" He will be sorely missed by all those that knew him. Larry was a great father, man, uncle, and friend.
Memorial Service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary, 1625 N High St, Lakeport, CA.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 7, 2019