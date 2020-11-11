Laura Alice Stanley



Laura Alice Stanley, of Lakeport, and beloved matriarch of our family, passed away peacefully at age 92, on October 22, 2020.Laura was born on September 5, 1928, inBarber, Idaho, to Thelma Stotts and TimothyShirley. The family moved to Santa Cruz, California, in 1930 during the Great Depression, for work.She lost her father in a tragic logging accident when she was 7 years old and, in the following years spent much of her time with her paternal grandparents, whom she loved and cherished.She married William Eaton and they had one daughter, Lonni. They divorced and she later met and married the love of her life, JD (Jim) Stanley and they had two daughters, Judy, and Barbara. They bought their home in Lakeport, CA, and moved from Marin County in 1963, when Jim was promoted to a superintendent for Sonner Tree Service. Jim became an avid fisherman and later wrote the outdoors column for the Lake Sun newspaper.In 1980, Laura and Jim adopted their granddaughter, Margo, and raised her as their own. After Jim passed in 1983, Laura worked for many years in beauty shops around town. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, hearing about their lives and activities. She spent much of her life taking care of her family and cared for her daughter, Judy, during her battle with cancer in 2004.She enjoyed time with her friends over the years, taking trips with her friend Gene, and going to dinners with her sweetheart Merritt, both who passed before her. In her later years, she enjoyed going to Bingo with her daughter, Lonni, and time spent with her youngest grandchildren, always bringing them treats and balloons. She was a surrogate "Mom" and "Grandma" to many over the years. She never seemed to stop working or taking care of others, making sure everyone always had a few dollars and something to eat. She was strong, tough and, on the occasion, liked a good argument but more than not, she loved a big hug.She is survived by her daughter, Lonni Weeks, and grandsons, David and James Weeks; her daughter, Margo Stanley Rudolph (Patrick, Mike) and grandchildren, Berlin, Carter and Sailor; son-in-law, Dan Mello, and granddaughters, Laura Mello Davidson (Pascal), and Lisa Mello; her daughter, Barbara Gossett, and granddaughters Jennifer Castro (Brian) and Jessica Borrayo (Alisse); as well as seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Darlene Cremins, and Anne Parle as well as the many who still call and think of her as Grandma.She is preceded in death by her husband James D. Stanley; her beloved daughter,Judy Stanley Mello; long-time devoted friend,Merritt Futter; her sister, Byrdine, and brother, Pete.