LeAnne Cook-Chant John Mummert lost the love of his life, LeAnne, after almost a one-year battle with ovarian cancer. John was with her all the time, including doctor visits and chemo treatments. Three times the doctors said she wouldn't make it. She outlasted their expectations. Last summer she went to the county fair and rode the rides with her grandchildren.
10-20-1959 - 1-23-2020
LeAnne passed at home, as she wanted, surrounded by four women who were very close to her and her best friend John. She didn't want to die, but she wanted the pain to be over.
She loved her grandchildren, Lily, Rose,
Dennis, and Oden. Toward the end she was trying to stay alive long enough to see Oden born. Oden was born on December 23. She didn't get to see him in person, but she did get to visit with him with a video chat.
LeAnne loved to crochet baby blankets for her family, and she never seemed to run out of babies for which to make blankets. She always crocheted her own designs. She loved all the babies more than anything else.
She stayed in touch with family and always remembered their birthdays. She was the one who kept the family together. LeAnne is survived by too many people to list here.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
Friday, February 7, 2020, at Jones and Lewis
Memorial Chapel, 16140 Main St., Lower Lake. Please come and join in honoring LeAnne, she was loved by so many.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 1, 2020