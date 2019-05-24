Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Boyd Green


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lester Boyd Green

We mourn the loss of Lester Boyd Green who passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 20, 2019. Boyd, a geothermal engineer, was born February 26, 1935, in Emerson, Nebraska. He played football at Central High and University of Iowa
before joining the military. As a veteran, Boyd played Taps for the Lake County Military Funeral Honors Team. He also played Taps from his balcony overlooking Cobb Mountain each sunset, continuing to honor the memory and sacrifice of those who served our country. Boyd is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne; his children, Jim, Dan, and Teri; as well as his step children, Susan, Tom and Steve; his ten grandchildren, Michael, Marcel, Erika, Anna, Corey, Francesca, Emma, Ellie, Luca, and Julia; and three great grandchildren, Westin, Wilder, Kayla.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.