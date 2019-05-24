|
|
Lester Boyd Green We mourn the loss of Lester Boyd Green who passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 20, 2019. Boyd, a geothermal engineer, was born February 26, 1935, in Emerson, Nebraska. He played football at Central High and University of Iowa
before joining the military. As a veteran, Boyd played Taps for the Lake County Military Funeral Honors Team. He also played Taps from his balcony overlooking Cobb Mountain each sunset, continuing to honor the memory and sacrifice of those who served our country. Boyd is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne; his children, Jim, Dan, and Teri; as well as his step children, Susan, Tom and Steve; his ten grandchildren, Michael, Marcel, Erika, Anna, Corey, Francesca, Emma, Ellie, Luca, and Julia; and three great grandchildren, Westin, Wilder, Kayla.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 24, 2019