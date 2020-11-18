1/
Libbie Ellen Larson
1950 - 2020
Libbie Ellen Larson

Libbie Ellen Larson passed away quietly at home on October 20, 2020, due to cancer of the colon, liver, and lungs. Libbie was born in Hollywood, CA, on July 18, 1950, to Ruth and Walter Earons and grew up in Healdsburg, CA. In 1971 she married Keith Larson and lived in Santa Rosa, CA, before settling in Clearlake, CA, in 1977. Libbie loved Jazz and was well known for her powerful and euphonious singing voice. She participated in many bands and ensembles throughout her life and provided a loving home that was always filled with music for her family and friends.
Libbie is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Eric (Regina); daughter, Amelia Sullivan (Scott); grandson, Michael; four granddaughters, Emily, Alareese, Zoey, and Matilda; sister-in-law, Julie Bogue (George); sister-in-law, Karen; and great-grandson, Christopher.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be intending on holding a celebration of life gathering this summer in lieu of an immediate memorial service.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 18, 2020.
