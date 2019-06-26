Resources More Obituaries for Lillie Hanson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lillie June (Dunn) Hanson

September 30, 1938 - June 1, 2019

Lillie June Hanson, 80, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019, with her family by her side in Vacaville, CA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Ann, in 1970, and loving husband,

Marvin, in 2016.

Born September 30, 1938, in Mena, AR, to George and Zelda Dunn, Lillie was raised in Glendale, AZ. She met her future husband, and the love of her life, Marvin G. Hanson Jr. They were married January 26, 1958. Living on a young marine's meager salary, they raised seven children.

She enjoyed volunteering for Adult Day Care in Lake County, which provides daytime care for older adults that suffer from Alzheimers and dementia. Lillie was a member and volunteered with Galilee Lutheran Church. She found great joy in helping others and spending time with her family. She will be terribly missed by family and friends alike. Heaven has gained a Beautiful Soul. She is survived by her brother, Melvin Dunn; sister, Sharon Mobley; six children, Marvin G. "Pete" Hanson III (Judy), Robert, Phillip (Michele), Thomas (Tammy), Susan Hanson Beck (Brad), and Ronald (Nicole); 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Galilee Lutheran Church, 8860 Soda Bay Rd., Kelseyville, CA 95451.

Burial service to be held July 3 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 26, 2019