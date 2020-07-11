1/1
Linda Catherine "Lynette" Baker
1949 - 2020
Linda "Lynette" Catherine Baker

Linda was born August 22, 1949, to Clair and Betty Baker. She was born and raised in Kelseyville, CA, and resided in Sonoma county for most of her adult life.
Linda's first employment was at her father's grocery store, Food Center in Kelseyville, CA. She graduated from Kelseyville High School in 1967. She then moved to Santa Rosa where she continued her grocery career at Albertsons.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Baker; father, Clair Baker; aunt, Bobby
Burley and Uncle Neal. She is survived by her daughter, Christina and son-in-law Levi; her grandchildren, Shailee and Asher; her sisters, Connie, Darla, and Becky; her aunt, Nora; her nieces and nephews, Jared, Colleen, Jake, Josh and Jennifer; and many cousins and dear friends.
Linda went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. She will be dearly remembered by her love for Jesus, her wit, her full laugh, her determination, how she turned everything into a song, her
amazing legs, her love of pinball, animal print, shoes and massive sunglasses, and her heart to help others.
Linda's final place of rest will be at the Kelseyville Cemetery, next to her Father, Mother and her Uncle Neal.
Memorial service will take place on July 25th at Daniels Chapel of Roses in Santa Rosa at 2 p.m. Due to social distancing and the number of guests allowed to be present, we will also have it on zoom. Please email: Cmpalmer82@gmail.com to request the zoom link.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jul. 11, 2020.
