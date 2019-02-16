|
Linda Jane Pifer Linda Jane Pifer was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on February 11, 1944. She died peacefully surrounded by her husband and sons on February 1, 2019. Linda was a
real estate agent and broker for 38 years in Lake County. She served on the Juvenile Justice Commission for 15 years. After
being diagnosed with breast cancer she started a cancer support group based out of her home for over 17 years. She also assisted with a Parkinson's support group after being diagnosed with Parkinson's.
Lin looks forward to seeing her beloved husband Don of 58 years with her Savior Jesus Christ and to have her family live with her, including Harlan Darlin, for eternity. Lin leaves behind two wonderful sons, Don Jr. and Sean, her two granddaughters, Zoe and Rachel Lin, sister, Nancy, brother, Richard, and nine half brothers and sisters.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 16, 2019