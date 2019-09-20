|
|
Lois Virginia Hartner (Heyer) Lois "Ginger" Virginia Hartner, aged 81, passed peacefully on August 17, 2019, at her home in Roseviile, CA. Ginger was born August 9, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Melvin E. Heyer and Mary E. George.
In 1955, Ginger married Robert "Bob" A. Hartner Sr., and began their life together in
Denver, CO, where they had their first child, Diana L. Kosar.
Within a year they relocated to the California Bay Area, where Bob worked for Pac Bell, and they had three more children, Terri L. Hartner, Robert A. Hartner Jr., and Laurie Krmpotic. In 1962 Bob transferred with Pac Bell and they moved to Clearlake Oaks, CA, where they continued to raise their four children.
In addition to raising their four children Ginger volunteered at the elementary school her children attended, as well as worked at Red and White Market, in the butcher department for a couple of years.
After her husband Bob's passing in 2001,
Ginger moved to Susanville to be close to her son, Robert A. Hartner Jr., and his family. Ginger lived in Susanville from 2004 until 2017. Ginger then moved to Roseville after the passing of her son, Robert A. Hartner Jr. to be close to her daughter, Laurie Krmpotic, and her family.
Ginger enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband after his retirement with Pac Bell. Her greatest joy was spending time with her many grand and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father,
Melvin Heyer, and mother, Mary Price; her husband, Robert A. Hartner Sr.; grandson in law, Scott
Jones; her granddaughter, Amber Stapp; her son, Robert A. Hartner Jr.; and her son in law, Frank E. Kosar Jr.
Ginger is survived by her three daughters,
Diana L Kosar, Terri Hartner, and Laurie (Matt) Krmpotic; her granddaughter, Heather (Jeff) Smart; great grandsons, Bailey and Kyle Smart; great grandson, Jordan Shaffer; grandson, Kurt Krmpotic; granddaughter, Kayla Krmpotic; daughter in law, Therese Hartner; granddaughter, Janelle Jones; great grandson, Tyler Jones; granddaughter, Alicia Hartner; great granddaughter, Kailee Hartner; granddaughter, Jacqueline Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cameron Rodriguez; grandson, Brian (Julie) Garner; and great grandchildren, Matthew, Simon, and Benjamin Garner.
A memorial service to honor Ginger will be held October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sutter Terrace Complex, 6725 Fiddyment Road, Roseville, CA 95747. We ask that her family and friends come join us to share memories.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 20, 2019