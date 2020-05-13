Lucien Roussel
Lucien Roussel
Lucien Roussel, age 74, passed on May 9, 2020, in Berlin, Germany, after a courageous seven weeks battle on a ventilator against the Covid 19. Only a month before he got sick with the virus, he was skiing in high altitude Alps. Lucien was the picture of health. He is survived by his son, Christian, wife, Olga Roussel-Bruckmann, Sasha and John Reynolds, and many friends.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 13, 2020.
