Lucille England Lucille England, 90, passed away on April 5, 2019, in Placerville, CA. She was born December 11, 1928, in San Diego, CA. Lucille was a long-time resident of Lake County for 80 years. She worked as a
Real Estate Broker for 35 years.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, Delbert England. She is survived by her five sons, Rick England of Clearlake, Mick England of El Cajon, Jeff England of Jamul, Ken England of Clearlake, and
Tim England of Clearlake. She had 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Jones and Lewis on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with burial at 12:30 p.m. at Lower Lake Cemetery, then a Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Clearlake at 1:30 p.m.
Lucille will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Care and Arrangements entrusted to Jones &Lewis CLMC FD800. www.Jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 17, 2019