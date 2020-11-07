1/1
Lylise LaRue Gernert
1927 - 2020
Lylise LaRue Gernert

With a prayer request and a blessing on
October 27, 2020, Lylise entered into eternal rest, joining her loving husband, Bob Gernert; their daughter, Christine Parks; her parents, sister, brothers and other lost loved ones. She was born
October 14, 1927, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to William and Josephine Pierce. Lylise passed peacefully under the compassionate care of the staff at Dalistan Care Home in Ukiah, CA.
Lylise treasured her large family. She and Bob enjoyed RV travel with friends and living in Yuma, AZ, following retirement from Safeway. She was active with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lakeport and guided by her faith in God.
Lylise is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Shepherd and Herb of Oakdale, CA; son, Bob Gernert and Trudi of Ukiah, CA; son, Gary Gernert and Patti of Santa Rosa, CA; daughter, Kelli Holder and Bob of Sonora, CA; and son in law, Alan Parks of Mulino, OR. She leaves 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephew, and several "bonus family"acquired along the way.
Lylise will be laid to rest beside her husband at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Services will be held once the Covid threat eases.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Phone 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
