Lynn Jorgenson



On August 24, 2020, our family lost our artist. Lynn Jorgenson, age 67, was born October 13, 1952, to Joanne (Wicks) Jorgenson and DaveJorgenson. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Jorgenson of Lakeport. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, David Jorgenson, who was tragically taken early in life from an automobile accident.Lynn was overflowing with artistic talent and expressed it in painting and sketching to her last days. She was a talented seamstress as well, designing and sewing all of her clothes with a creative flare.Lynn grew up in Fairfax and Sunnyvale, attending San Jose State University with a major in Art and Graphic Design. After graduating with Great Distinction, she lived an artistic life in a charming cottage in the Santa Cruz mountains. She worked for many years in printing and commercial graphic design in the San Jose area, and later moved to Kelseyville, returning to her family roots in her later years.Lynn received many awards and recognitions for her art, including several first and second place honors from the Santa Clara Art Association, participating innumerous Association exhibitions.Clearlake and Mendocino were the subject of many paintings as were garden flowers, woodland critters and still life that would catch her eye. She became a remarkable sketch artist and focused on known and unknown subjects, completing numerous portraits and self-portraits later in her career.Her home was a testimony to her creativity and passion. She lived the concept of "cottagecore" way before it was fashionable. Her garden was a picture of annuals and perennials of beauty with home art decor to make one smile. Peter Rabbit with Mr. McGregor's shovel could be spied amongst the flowers as well as frog houses andceramic birds bringing cheer to her outdoor landscape. Inside were tasteful vintage fabrics, a beautiful library of art books, antiques, and family heirlooms.We are heartbroken to say goodbye to our cousin, sister, niece, and friend who seemed to have so much left to give. We treasure the gift of her steady company, sense of aesthetics and love of history and family.There will be a small gathering in Kelseyville of family and close friends to honor her life.