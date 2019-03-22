Lynn Aileen Vierra

Lynn Aileen Vierra (Groves), of Kelseyville, California, was born on July 8, 1945, in Escalon, California, to the late Verla and Virgil Groves. She passed away at the age of 73, on March 17, 2019, in St.Helena, California.

She graduated from San Jose High School and Mendocino Junior College and had a variety of jobs, with her favorite being bookkeeping. She work-ed for Adobe Creek Packing, Dan Panella Accounting, and Michael Kiethly Accounting until retiring in 2014.

Lynn's passion was her family. She was married to her high school sweetheart, David, and they spent 57 happy years together. Lynn is survived by her husband, David; her children, Dave Vierra and his wife Cesli, Debbie Olson and her husband Larry, and Daniel Vierra and his wife

Victoria; grandchildren, Michael Vierra, Trevor Vierra, Jessica Olson, and Jaclyn Olson; and great-grandchildren, Lucas Vierra and Maia Vierra. Lynn is also survived by her sister, Sondra Calgher, with whom she loved to visit and loved very much. Lynn loved the many dogs that she and David raised throughout the years and leaves behind a grieving Josie.

Lynn loved spending time with her family especially on the coast of California and donated many hours to the Catholic Churches in Lakeport and Kelseyville. She enjoyed cooking and baked many goodies for the Pear Festival. She liked to sew, read, and knit blankets for her children and grandchildren, as well as hats for other cancer patients.

A Rosary will be held at the Chapel of the Lakes Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 7 p.m. Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral service officiated by Father Mario

Valencia on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at noon at St. Peter's Church, 4085 Main Street, Kelseyville, CA. Those who wish may donate to the Sponsor Survivorship in Lynn Vierra's name. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 22, 2019