Madge Canady Micheels
1931 - 2020
Born in 1931, Madge left for her next journey on May 12, 2020, after a good full life with us.
She touched many and worked to make a difference for all. She was a champion of peace, social and environmental justice. She will be missed by all her friends, her children Tanya, Tamra and Jay; and her grandchildren, Austin, Cirrus, Katira, Camina, Jebadiah, Kaskia, Stonewall, Carlita and Kariza.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 16, 2020.
