Margaret Elizabeth Peck Vance Margaret Elizabeth Peck Vance passed away peacefully at home in Lower Lake on July 25, 2019, at the age of 104.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin J Peck and Ethel Mae Stevens Peck of Schenectady, NY, and her husband, Walter D. Vance Jr. of Oakland, CA.
She is survived by her five children, Walter D. Vance III and wife,
Judy; Joan Vance Waits; Douglas M. Vance, and wife, Claudia; Richard J Vance and wife, JoAnn; and Judith Vance Magoon; as well as nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandchild, and
numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born May 19, 1915, in Schenectady, N.Y. She was the eldest of four children. Her father instilled in her a love of reading and history. Her intellectual curiosity and thirst for knowledge continued throughout her life.
She worked as a secretary for a law firm before marrying Walter in 1937. They lived in Chicago for a year before moving to Oakland in 1938. They vacationed in Lake County, eventually moving there in 1981.
Even as a mother of five, Margaret found time to do volunteer work, which she found very rewarding. Her homes were a testament to her wonderful sense of color and design. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining and loved that her house was a place in which her children and their friends chose to "hang out."
Margaret was a positive, open-minded, caring, elegant person who will be dearly missed.
Neighbors, family, and friends are welcome to a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 – 4 p.m., at the Riviera Hills Restaurant, 10200 Fairway Dr, Kelseyville.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 28, 2019