Maria Elena Martinez Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m.
November 27, 1937 - March 28, 2019
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Kelseyville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary visit chapelofthelakes.com or call (707) 263-0357 or 994-5611.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 30, 2019
