Marie Elizabeth Frease Marie Elizabeth Frease was born in Upper Lake, CA on July 27, 1958, and passed away on February 21, 2020, at her home in Lakeport.Marie was full of fun and was a loving and caring person who lived her life to the fullest.
Marie is pre-deceased by her parents, Claudina Shockley and Cardinos Frease Sr.; brothers, Richard Frease and Jody Frease; son, Clifford Frease; and sisters, Evelyn Frease and Cindi Frease. She is survived by her children, Leticia Marie Frease, Angel Mitchell (who she raised as her own) and Sanchez Mitchell; life-long partner, Eugene Mitchell; brothers, (Johnny) Cardinos Frease Jr., Dave Frease Sr. and Allen Shockley; sisters, Yvonne Frease Duran, Linda Shockley and Larena Penhall; four granddaughters, Crystal (Crissy), Brandy, Breanna and Severine Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.
Traditional Native American Visitation will be held at the family home starting on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Robinson Rancheria Cemetery on Mockingbird Lane in Upper Lake on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 26, 2020